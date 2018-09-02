Play

Hello Kitty, the beloved cartoon character who has been entertaining children since her first appearance in 1974 has a new day job, as a video blogger.

The grade three student in the red bow has launched a YouTube channel and posted her first vlog, talking about her how she convinced Sanrio, the brand that owns her, to let her showcase her talents on the internet. But it is probably worth pointing out that the company’s supposed argument against Hello Kitty’s new venture seems to be pretty valid – that she has no mouth and cannot speak.

Despite this tiny snag, she may be well on her way to vlogging fame, and it would be worth keeping an eye out for any collaboration with fellow vloggers from the cartoon universe.