Respect for others underpins all we do in the @BritishArmy so it was no surprise that the @WelshGuardsBand paid tribute to musical icon and inspiration #ArethaFranklin at Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace today. @RoyalFamily #ArethaFranklinFuneral #RESPECT pic.twitter.com/ho7fvjEuMh — The Army in London (@ArmyInLondon) August 31, 2018

This was one of the most innovative tributes paid to the Queen of Soul Arethra Franklin’ after her death. It came from the guards at Buckingham Palace in London, UK.

The Welsh Guard Band, the musical unit of the guard that protects the home of the monarch of England, played Franklin’s 1967 hit song Respect outside the palace on the same day that her funeral was taking place in Detroit, Michigan, USA.

The guards chose Franklin’s song for the changing of the guard ceremony at the palace, surprising tourists and onlookers.