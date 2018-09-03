Even after multiple injuries and warnings, #KikiChallenge entrants don’t seem ready to back down. Everyone from celebrities to farmers have made an attempt at the dance challenge, but few of them can fly higher than celebrity Mexican pilot Alejandra Manriquez’s effort.

Manriquez decided to jump off a moving plane along with her flight attendant to dance to the song. Of course, there were no passengers on the plane, but how did it continue on its way, and what happened afterwards?

Actually, as the video shows, the plane wasn’t flying. And there was a trick involved. Manriquez’s behind-the-scenes video below explains what it was.