Play

Right in the middle of a power-packed performance for adoring fans in Berlin, U2’s lead singer Bono faced a musician’s worst nightmare. He lost his singing voice (video above).

“This is like being in a giant cigar,” said Bono, who was affected by the smoke in the Mercedes-Benz Arena, the venue for the Berlin leg of the group’s Innocence + Experience tour. Bono suffered a complete loss of voice after visibly struggling to complete the song Beautiful Day.

With an apology, Bono called for a 10-minute break, which effectively turned into the end of the show.

Later, Bono assured concerned fans on the band’s official website that he is already on the path to recovery, and that the band has plans to hold another concert in Berlin in November for disappointed fans.

Here’s the performance of the song till the time Bono couldn’t go on.