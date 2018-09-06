Videos show dramatic scenes of destruction across Japan caused by Typhoon Jebi
It was the strongest typhoon to have hit the Japanese mainland in 25 years.
The strongest typhoon to hit Japan’s mainland in 25 years, Typhoon Jebi, has had a devastating impact, as dramatic videos of destruction are revealing.
In one such video, a 2,500-tonne tanker slammed into the side of a bridge linking the mainland with Kansai International Airport. Both the tanker and the road suffered damage, causing the airport to be cut off from the mainland.
The Guardian reported that about 3,000 people were stranded at the terminal of Kansai International Airport, which stands on a man-made island in Osaka Bay in Western Japan. The area around the airport was flooded due to incessant rains and passengers had to be transferred to the nearby Kobe airport by high-speed boats on Wednesday.
Several other videos also showed different structures being damaged by strong winds and rainfall.