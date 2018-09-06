Play

The strongest typhoon to hit Japan’s mainland in 25 years, Typhoon Jebi, has had a devastating impact, as dramatic videos of destruction are revealing.

In one such video, a 2,500-tonne tanker slammed into the side of a bridge linking the mainland with Kansai International Airport. Both the tanker and the road suffered damage, causing the airport to be cut off from the mainland.

Japan: Out of control oil tanker collides into bridge linking Kansai Int'l Airport #TyphoonJebi pic.twitter.com/DkU5ZODVDy — Thoton Akimoto (@Thoton) September 4, 2018

The Guardian reported that about 3,000 people were stranded at the terminal of Kansai International Airport, which stands on a man-made island in Osaka Bay in Western Japan. The area around the airport was flooded due to incessant rains and passengers had to be transferred to the nearby Kobe airport by high-speed boats on Wednesday.

WATCH: Heavy rainfall from #TyphoonJebi floods Kansai International Airport in Osaka https://t.co/SgrpSif1r0 pic.twitter.com/0xSshrEyft — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) September 4, 2018

Several other videos also showed different structures being damaged by strong winds and rainfall.

Intense winds from Typhoon #Jebi, now the strongest storm on the planet this year, ripped off rooftops and left about 1.6 million households without power in Osaka and surrounding areas as it made landfall in Japan on Tuesday https://t.co/rQcXV1jPc6 pic.twitter.com/WbDDgjhq9f — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) September 5, 2018