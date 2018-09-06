Further questions:



Who is the thief signalling to at the end?

Where is he now?



(video: part 2) pic.twitter.com/Ui5X6zBFvZ — Richa Kaul Padte (@hirishitalkies) August 31, 2018

After her bag was stolen at the launch of her book Cybersexy in Delhi, an author decided to enlist the help of social media to get her belongings back.

When a man sneakily stole Richa Kaul Padte’s bag from Om Book Shop in Delhi, he probably didn’t know he would be seen clearly on CCTV footage. He may know it by now, though, since Padtke posted the footage (video above) on twitter, adding the soundtrack of the Nicki Minaj song Chun-Li from the album Queen to the two videos of the theft, giving her warnings to the thief an added élan.

You know how you probably found me on the internet? Yeah, that's exactly how people will find you when I share the footage. I'm not kidding.



I'm posting this because maybe you're young, or mean, or stupid (or all three), and you have time to fix this. So: fix it. — Richa Kaul Padte (@hirishitalkies) August 30, 2018

In subsequent tweets, she asked the Delhi Police if a case could be filed suo motu on the basis of the available evidence.