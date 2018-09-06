Watch: A writer posts CCTV footage of her bag getting stolen in Delhi to find (and warn) the thief
Author Richa Kaul Padte’s bag was stolen from her own book launch. She’s enlisted the help of social media to find the culprit.
After her bag was stolen at the launch of her book Cybersexy in Delhi, an author decided to enlist the help of social media to get her belongings back.
When a man sneakily stole Richa Kaul Padte’s bag from Om Book Shop in Delhi, he probably didn’t know he would be seen clearly on CCTV footage. He may know it by now, though, since Padtke posted the footage (video above) on twitter, adding the soundtrack of the Nicki Minaj song Chun-Li from the album Queen to the two videos of the theft, giving her warnings to the thief an added élan.
In subsequent tweets, she asked the Delhi Police if a case could be filed suo motu on the basis of the available evidence.