September 5, 2018 marked one year since Gauri Lankesh was shot and killed outside her home in Bengaluru. Tributes for the journalist and activist poured in from across the country on her death anniversary on Wednesday, including a musical homage from a Bengaluru singer.

Arati Rao-Shetty wrote, composed and sang the song Requiem for Gauri Lankesh, which highlights how Lankesh was a victim of a conspiracy to crush dissent across the country. “I realise somebody didn’t want your voice free,” she sang. “Let her burn...it’s how they’ll learn.”

The song ends on a bleak note that also serves as a rallying point for freedom of expression: If they hate what you’ve written, they’ll gun you down again again.”