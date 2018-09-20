Watch: This is how abandoned pets and stray animals were rescued from Hurricane Florence floods
Even as humans were being evacuated, the animals weren’t forgotten.
The humans could get away, but what of the animals?
Thankfully, several pets and stray animals were rescued from flooded areas after their owners were forced to abandon them while fleeing from Hurricane Florence, which hit the US states of North and South Carolina. A video of six dogs being rescued from an outdoor cage in Leland, North Carolina, went viral on social media after it was shared by a journalist, Marcus DiPaola. “BRING YOUR PETS WITH YOU!” DiPaola wrote in his Twitter post.
He also posted a video of a stray cat and a family with their dogs being rescued in Burgaw.
Tony Alsup, a truck driver from Greenback, Tennessee, was also hailed as a hero for driving to South Carolina in a school bus to evacuate 53 dogs and 11 cats from animal shelters that were in the path of Florence.