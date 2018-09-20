Play

Former Beatle Paul McCartney is 76 and showing no signs of slowing down. His latest solo album, Egypt Station, has become a chart-topper on debut. And it can only get better with the video (above) of one of the album’s freshest tracks, “Back in Brazil,” which narrates a love story set in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The video has an almost dream-like quality, and ends with McCartney’s inviting the protagonist, Yasmin, to join him on stage at his concert.

The song features a rich array of musical instruments. “It was one of the trickier ones to get the feel of, to get the drum groove and all that stuff,” producer Gerg Krustin told Rolling Stone magazine. “It started out as something very different than what it became.”