What happened to you? Any problem? I can break one of your legs: Union Minister Babul Supriyo to a man during a program for differently abled people at Nazrul Manch in Asansol #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/cFxpF7K6Pn — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2018

Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Babul Supriyo attracted the wrong kind of attention on Tuesday when he threatened to break the leg of a man at a public event for the differently-abled in Asansol, West Bengal.

Supriyo, who used to be a Bollywood singer, was speaking at the event at Nazrul Manch, organised to donate wheelchairs and other equipment for the differently abled when he reportedly lashed out at the man in the audience because he was moving constantly and distracting him.

ANI posted a video of Supriyo (above) saying, “Why are you moving? Please sit down.” He continued, “What’s happened to you? Is there a problem? I can break one of your legs and give you a crutch.”

He instructed his security team to break the man’s leg if he continued to move around, NDTV reported. The singer-turned politician also asked the audience to clap for the man after he stood up where Supriyo had asked him to.