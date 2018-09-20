Play

Film directors love captive audiences. So, when Glen Weiss won the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for his work directing the Oscars ceremony, he segued from his acceptance speech directly into proposing to his girlfriend Jan Svendsen.

As Svendsen made her way to the stage, the entire audience rose to its feet to give them a rousing applause. And with all of them watching, Weiss conducted an old-fashioned proposal, accompanied by an impassioned little speech to her.

Actress Betty Gilpin offers the collective response below to this live TV event.