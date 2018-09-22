Play

A Chinese man took some extreme steps to save himself from the law last week, only to find out they were completely unnecessary. The car driver from Xuzhou jumped off an overpass to avoid a drunk driving test, except, he was found to be completely sober.

He was driving down an expressway when he noticed that the police were stopping cars for a sobriety test. After several of his attempts at escaping from the situation he resorted to jumping off the overpass. However, the Shanghaiist reported that a test revealed he was found to have a blood alcohol level of of zero.

He then explained to one of the officers that he had been drinking the night before and was worried that the alcohol would register in the test. His jump to escape the police was recorded on surveillance camera and the hilarious video (above) soon went viral.