The sirens started screaming as a truck drove out of the gas station. It was a heart in the mouth moment because, as the dashcam video of another vehicle revealed, a dog was leashed to the truck and had no choice but to run along.

What if the driver sped up? Fortunately, a volunteer at the Arizona Sheriff’s office spotted what was going on and managed to alert the driver, who stopped.

Though no charges were pressed, the driver apologised for his negligence, saying that he had been distracted and had forgotten to unleash the dog.