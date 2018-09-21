Play

Best-selling author Khaled Hosseini, who has also been drawing attention to the immigrant crisis through his work, recently explained how the image of refugees portrayed in mainstream conversations was incorrect.

In an interview with American late night show host Seth Meyers, Hosseini said that refugees were more than just people in need and had amalgamated into the fabric of the society in the US over the years, contributing significantly to the economy.

Hosseini should know, for he is himself an immigrant. He reflected on his own life after migrating to the US with his family from Afghanistan.

His latest book, Sea Prayer, is a work of fiction drawing on the Syrian refugee crisis, and was inspired by three-year-old Alan Kurdi, a Syrian boy whose body washed up on a Turkish beach in September 2015, and became a poignant symbol of the plight of those being forced to flee their countries.