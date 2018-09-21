Play

The worthy universe of cat videos has now expanded to include adventure cat, who loves to go on mountain hikes.

Tuxie, aka the HikingDiva, loves to go camping outdoors with her owner, while Paul the cat can climb treacherous terrain and high mountains with no fear. And Honey Bee is a blind cat who has been around France, El Salvador and Malta.

Here are more videos of felines negotiating the great outdoors.

Play

Play

Play