More than two years after his death, American singer and songwriter Prince continues to advocate peace and love through his songs. His first posthumous album, “Piano and Microphone 1983”, was released on Friday, along with a video of his cover of “Mary Don’t You Weep”.

The video looks at the impact of gun violence and how it affects the youth of America. Prince, who was a vocal supporter of gun control, inspired the video of his piano version of the spiritual song which was filmed by Salomon Ligthelm. The song opens with statistics about gun violence, followed by a quote from Prince himself – something he said during his “Rally 4 Peace” concert in 2015.

The album was recorded as far back as September 21, 1983 in the artist’s home studio in Chanhassen, Minnesota, but released thirty-five years later.