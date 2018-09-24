Play

An unusual race took place during the aerospace and technology festival in Istanbul, Turkey. At the city’s new international airport, a Kawasaki H2R motorcycle, an Aston Martin New Vantage, a Tesla P100DL and a Lotus Evora GT 430 were preparing for a race down the runway.

But what really made it unusual were the other participants: a Solo Turk’s F-16 aircraft and a Bombardier Challenger 605 private jet.

But the planes, lumbering giants that they are on ground until they have gathered enough speed to take off, were never really in the race. Not unexpectedly, it was a fight to the finish between the Formula 1 car and the superbike, with Supersport World Champion Kenan Sofuoglu staying ahead till the end.