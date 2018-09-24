A female motorcyclist picked up a garbage bag that thrown out by a driver in #Beijing and threw it back inside the vehicle pic.twitter.com/xbxPcQkQJH — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) September 23, 2018

Most cities across the world are plagued by issue of littering, despite strict laws. In India, for instance, you may remember actor Anushka Sharma scolding a man for throwing garbage out of his car.

In a similar manner, a motorcyclist in China decided to teach a woman who was littering a lesson in her own way. The woman, who was driving a car in Beijing, rolled down her window at a traffic light and threw some trash out. The female motorcyclist promptly tossed it right back into the car.

A video of the incident was posted by CGTN, and many people on the internet agreed that the motorcyclist did the right thing.

