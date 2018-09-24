Watch: A motorcyclist in China had a strong response to a woman littering on the street
She picked up the garbage the woman had thrown out of her car and tossed it right back in.
Most cities across the world are plagued by issue of littering, despite strict laws. In India, for instance, you may remember actor Anushka Sharma scolding a man for throwing garbage out of his car.
In a similar manner, a motorcyclist in China decided to teach a woman who was littering a lesson in her own way. The woman, who was driving a car in Beijing, rolled down her window at a traffic light and threw some trash out. The female motorcyclist promptly tossed it right back into the car.
A video of the incident was posted by CGTN, and many people on the internet agreed that the motorcyclist did the right thing.