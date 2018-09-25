A very emotional scene inside Dulles airport this morning when an 11 y/o, held by ICE for 6+ months, reunited with his mother & grandmother. He claimed asylum at the border and was detained, yet the mom was already living legally in VA. She sued the Trump administration & won. pic.twitter.com/rJaH7Eqh3q — Patrick Torphy (@PatrickTorphy) September 22, 2018

US President Donald Trump’s “zero-tolerance” policy towards undocumented immigrants has resulted in children being separated from their parents. Happily, some families have been reunited.

One such pair of mother and son had an emotional reunion after the boy had been detained for more than six months by the US government. Karen Yadira Rodriguez Gutierrez dissolved into tears on Saturday when she met her 11-year-old son at Washington Dulles International Airport (vide above).

The boy had been trying to cross the border in the state of California with his grandmother, an undocumented immigrant, to seek asylum, when officials of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement took him into custody. His mother was already living in Virginia as a legal asylum seeker from Honduras, CBS News reported.

The reunion was enabled after Gutierrez filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration and won the legal battle.