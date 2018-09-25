Indian naval commander Abhilash Tomy was rescued on Monday after he was hit by a storm that left him badly injured with his boat drifting at sea for more than two days in the southern Indian Ocean.

The Indian Navy released grainy footage of Tomy’s vessel after he was traced by an Indian Navy Reconnaissance aircraft and rescued by the French vessel Osiris. He was brought out on a stretcher as he had suffered a severe back injury.

The 39-year-old was competing in the 2018 Golden Globe Race – a 30,000-mile solo yachting competition that does not allow the use of modern technology – when his boat hit a storm on Friday more than 3,000 kilometers off the coast of Australia.