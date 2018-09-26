Play

In his address to the United Nations General Assembly, US President Donald Trump said what he usually would at one of his rallies. But, predictably, a room full of world leaders did not react the same way.

Trump opened his address with boasts about his own achievements in office, to which audience members responded by chuckling. They laughed even louder when he said, “So true.” He talked about his domestic policies, including tax cuts and plans to build a wall along the border with Mexico, but delegates and leaders from across the world were not having any of it.

Trump then acknowledged the reaction, saying with a smile, “I didn’t expect that reaction but that’s okay.” After a video of the address went viral, the internet dug up a tweet by Trump from 2014, in which he claimed former President Barack Obama had turned the US into a laughing stock on the world stage.