Play

During his field research, ecologist Leandro Moraes of the National Institute of Amazonian Research in Manaus, Brazil spotted something strange. He found a moth that feasts on animal tears.

The video above shows a moth sitting on an ant-bird’s back, probing its eyes for tears. This peculiar phenomena was explained by Moraes as a way to acquire nutrients such as sodium and proteins from eye secretions.

In the past, butterflies and bees have been filmed drinking, wait for it, crocodile tears (which are indeed real).