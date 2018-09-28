كان أداء بنت الوطن #وئام_الدخيل (@WeamAlDakheel) جداً مميز من ناحية التركيز والحضور الذهني وحسن مخارج الحروف 👍



أتمنى لها المزيد من النجاح والتوفيق في مسيرتها الإعلامية مع قناة الوطن (@saudiatv) 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/03UwZRNkaB — ريان الجدعاني (@raljidani) September 20, 2018

Weam Al Dakheel has made history by becoming the first woman to deliver the nightly news on state-owned television in Saudi Arabia.

Dakheel went live Thursday night and presented the 9.30 pm newscast on Saudi TV Channel 1 along with her co-anchor, Omar Al Nashwan.

“Jumanah AlShami was the first woman to present morning newscasts in 2016. Today history repeats itself as Weam Al Dakheel becomes the presenter of the main nightly newscast, setting a precedent in a historic first for Saudi TV 1,” the channel wrote on twitter.

Her appearance is being seen as a part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan to include more women in the workforce.