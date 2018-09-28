View this post on Instagram

新しい @gopro #Hero7Black で衝撃映像撮れた🤣🤣 4K60fpsの安定化オンで撮ったからここまで驚いて全部撮れてた！こんな楽しいカヤックはじめて！！音声も海とかのガチャガチャ音ないし最高！ @barekiwi getting octopus smashed into his face by a seal⁉️ I’ve never had such an amazing kayak everrrrr!! I am super stoked that the new @goproanz #Hero7Black captured without missing a thing although we shook so much, #hypersmooth the stabilisation managed it so well!! I made a little montage to show how good the audio came out!! No noises super clean!! Thanks to @kaikourakayaks @purenewzealand @kaikouranz @goprojp @howtodadnz @snapair for such an epic trip!! #gopro #ゴープロ #ゴープロのある生活

A kayaker in New Zealand had a closer encounter with a seal than he had bargained for. In an incident that can only be described as completely unexpected, a seal slapped an unsuspecting Kyle Mulinder in the face with an octopus tentacle.

Taiyo Masuda. who was with Mulinder on a GoPro-funded kayaking trip to New Zealand’s Kaikoura Island on September 22, shot the video that has people in splits.

“Right around lunchtime, several seals started to swim around, we just thought they were refreshing their body, yet apparently they were seeking food,” Masuda told Yahoo 7. “One seal swims right next to us, having an octopus in his mouth, pops right up to the surface next to us, then tries to chew up the leg but ended up slapping our face!!”

The two animals then disappeared back into the water. “I was like ‘mate, what just happened?’ It was weird because it happened so fast but I could feel all the hard parts of the octopus on my face like ‘dum dum dum’,” Mulinder said.