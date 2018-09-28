Play

Time’s Up, an organisation that insists on safe, fair and dignified work for women of all kinds, demanded in a new video that US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, withdraw his nomination in the light of multiple allegations of sexual assault against him.

Time’s Up released the video just hours before a US Senate hearing where both Kavanaugh and Dr Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of sexual assault, testified on Thursday. Ford said that she was “100% sure” that Kavanaugh assaulted her at a house party in 1982 and it was “absolutely not” a case of mistaken identity.

Echoing their official statement from Sept 18, Time Up’s video asked that Kavanaugh withdraw his Supreme Court nomination, “not as a declaration of guilt or innocence but as a declaration that the sanctity, legitimacy, integrity of the highest court in the land are more important than any one man or one man’s ambitions”.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations and said they were part of a smear campaign against his nomination.