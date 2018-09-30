The moment when @jimmykimmel said “mogambo khush hua”. 😂😎

Post ur a vid of your best #mogambo impression, lemme see what u got! New track #mogambo drops 3rd October pic.twitter.com/zQJqr8GRfi — Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) September 28, 2018

There are many dialogues in Bollywood that have achieved iconic status around the country and continue to be quoted by people often.

One such line “Mogambo khush hua,” the (in)famous dialogue by Amrish Puri’s from Mr.India, came into the spotlight again, this time on US television. Pakistani-British actor and rapper Riz Ahmed taught American late night show host Jimmy Kimmel to say the catchphrase that inspired the title of his latest solo song, “Mogambo.”

Kimmel couldn’t quite match Puri’s villainous flair, however. Still, Ahmed shared the moment on Twitter and asked his followers to do their best impression of the dialogue – a request that was met with enthusiastic response.

You can watch the full segment of the interview below.