The death toll in the earthquake and tsunami that hit Indonesia’s island of Sulawesi increased to 832 on Sunday as rescue workers scrambled to pull out survivors from the wreckage. Most of the casualties were from the city of Palu, from where a viral video has emerged of a man trying to warn others as the tsunami approached.

The video, taken from an elevated parking lot of the seaside Palu Grand Mall, captured moments before the tsunami swept over the beach. An unidentified man stood near the beach yelling “tsunami” and calling out to divine powers as he tried to warn those walking on the road below.

According to reports, no warning siren was sounded before the first wave – which was about 18 feet high – struck the city. Eight hundred and twenty-one of those that were killed were from Palu, while the other 11 people were killed in the town of Donggala.