Delays at airports are usually a test of patience for passengers, what with bad Wi-Fi speeds and lack of good food options. But an orchestra whose flight was delayed at the Geneva airport decided to entertain themselves and others around them by performing a beautiful piece of classical music.

The Camerata of Léman treated their fellow passengers to Four Seasons by the renowned Italian composer Vivaldi. Photographer Pascal Bitz, who filmed the performance, wrote on his Facebook page, “This is what happens when classical musicians wait for a delayed flight at 10:00 pm.”