View this post on Instagram

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit “I Touch Myself” to remind women to self-check regularly. _ Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key - it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that. _ The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first. The project is proudly supported by @BerleiAus for Breast Cancer Network Australia. _ Visit the link in my bio to find out more. #ITouchMyselfProject #BerleiAus #BCNA #DoItForYourself

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Serena Williams has never shied away from taking a stand on things that matter, especially to women. To raise awareness about breast cancer, she posted a video of herself singing The Divinyl’s hit song I Touch Myself.

Williams stepped out of the zone of conventions for the video and reminded women to give themselves frequent breast examinations so that any potentially cancerous lumps can be detected early.

She stated on Instagram that the video is a part of the I Touch Myself project started by Divinyls singer Chrissy Amphlett, who died in 2013 after a lengthy battle with breast cancer.