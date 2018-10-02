Serena Williams has never shied away from taking a stand on things that matter, especially to women. To raise awareness about breast cancer, she posted a video of herself singing The Divinyl’s hit song I Touch Myself.

Williams stepped out of the zone of conventions for the video and reminded women to give themselves frequent breast examinations so that any potentially cancerous lumps can be detected early.

She stated on Instagram that the video is a part of the I Touch Myself project started by Divinyls singer Chrissy Amphlett, who died in 2013 after a lengthy battle with breast cancer.