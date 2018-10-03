Play

A NASA astronaut took a break from his duties at the International Space Station to record a special musical piece.

Drew Futsel teamed up with the Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip to make a music video from space. The National Aeronautics Space Association posted the video of thw song All Around the World, which Futsel sang and played the guitar for while literally orbiting the planet. The band’s bassist Gord Sinclair wrote the lyrics.

“I am ever thankful for the support of my family, friends, and colleagues…love is all around us and we are all around the world,” Futsel said in his special message accompanying the song.