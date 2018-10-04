Play

United States President Donald Trump stood in front of a crowd in Mississippi and delivered his most direct attack against Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused the US President’s handpicked Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when young.

Trump ridiculed Ford’s testimony to the Senate Judicial Committee, during which she said she did not remember everything that had happened on the night of the alleged assault – a common phenomenon among victims of sexual abuse – but was “100% sure” that Kavanaugh assaulted her at a house party in 1982. The President, however, decided to attack the gaps in her memory – to loud cheers from the crowd.

He also lamented the cost of Ford’s allegations to Kavanaugh and insinuated that she was part of a conspiracy by the Democrats to discredit him. “They destroy people, these are really evil people,” he said.

Trump’s attack did not go down well on social media, where people declared their abhorrence for his tactics in no uncertain terms.

WATCH: “The president’s comments were just plain wrong," Sen. Collins, key vote for potential Kavanaugh confirmation, says about President Trump's remarks mocking Dr. Ford pic.twitter.com/9ExTiJp3um — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 3, 2018

Only 2 Republican senators out of 51 have criticized trump for mocking Dr. Ford. Only 3 have expressed any doubts about Kavanaugh. What is going on in the heads of 48 white male Republican senators? Do they have wives and daughters? Are there women in the states they represent? https://t.co/eC9Vlonmjt — Robert Reich (@RBReich) October 3, 2018