With the 2018 mid-term elections approaching in the United States, celebrities from Hollywood are doing everything they can to get people to vote. The latest of these efforts is a public service announcement featuring actors from the Marvel’s Avengers films, such as Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman, who talked about their “first time” – as voters.

The video (filled with double entendres) also had March For Our Lives activists and survivors of the school shooting in Florida’s Parkland and other non-Marvel actors like Zoë Kravitz. March For Our Lives, in partnership with We Stand United, a campaign that worked to ensure voter rights and access, created the star-studded PSA, primarily aimed at bringing young voters to register and vote in the mid-terms.