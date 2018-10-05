For Mahatma Gandhi’s 149th birth anniversary, marking the beginning of the 150th-anniversary celebrations, the government of India worked through its missions abroad to have musicians from 124 countries perform Vaishnav Jana To, Gandhi’s favourite bhajan. Segments from each of the recordings were then stitched together into a single video.

Among the performers was the well-known Pakistani singer Shafqat Amanat Ali, who has often toured India and is very popular in the country. The entire video of his performance (above) – only a few lines were used in the medley – was posted on social media.