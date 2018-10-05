The statements of many politicians, in India and around the world, are increasingly getting so absurd that stand-up comics do not even have to write scripts anymore. They can just report the news.

After US President Donald Trump declared that he and Kim Jong-un – the North Korean head of state whose official designation is actually Supreme Leader – have fallen in love on the basis of letters exchanged, US late night TV host Stephen Colbert couldn’t resist creating a parody response from the North Korean (video above) on The Late Show.

While being funny, the segment also brought out how how split from reality Trump’s assessment appears to be.