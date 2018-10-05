Watch: On the Stephen Colbert show, ‘Kim Jong-un’ denies being in love with Donald Trump
The American President claimed, in apparent seriousness, that the North Korean head of state’s letters had made him fall in love.
The statements of many politicians, in India and around the world, are increasingly getting so absurd that stand-up comics do not even have to write scripts anymore. They can just report the news.
After US President Donald Trump declared that he and Kim Jong-un – the North Korean head of state whose official designation is actually Supreme Leader – have fallen in love on the basis of letters exchanged, US late night TV host Stephen Colbert couldn’t resist creating a parody response from the North Korean (video above) on The Late Show.
While being funny, the segment also brought out how how split from reality Trump’s assessment appears to be.