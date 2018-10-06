.@VenomMovie's Tom Hardy babysitting dogs is here to make everything OK 👌 Follow @Pretty52 for more! pic.twitter.com/B6srTIhYAH — LADbible (@ladbible) October 2, 2018

Tom Hardy may be known to the world as an actor with roles in, among others, three Christopher Nolan films: Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, and Dunkirk. He’s also appeared on hit series like Band of Brothers, and acted on stage regularly. But even by those standards, his performance interviewing dogs must rank as one of his finest.

In the video above, Hardy is seen meeting one dog after another, all of them residents of a kennel in Battersea in London, looking for homes. The actor reads out their answers to imagined questions, and both the dogs and viewers love the entire show.