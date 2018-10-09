Play

Actor and rapper Riz Ahmed had more than one reason to celebrate last week. Not only did he have a huge role in the Tom Hardy-starring Venom, he also released a new politically-charged single titled Mogambo under his rap name Riz MC.

The song takes its name from the villain in 1987 Bollywood classic Mr India and talks about the persecution of persons of colour. The video is an ode to Ahmed’s Pakistani heritage and featured a wrestling match filmed in the country.

He told Variety in an interview that it was inspired by a trip he took last year to Pakistan. “It’s a message to anyone who feels unwanted right now,” he said.

Earlier, Ahmed had got Jimmy Kimmel to reprise the legendary line of dialogue, “Mogambo khush hua”.