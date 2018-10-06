Denis Levesque, who lives in New Brunswick, USA, may not have expected to fund two moose conducting a choreographed battle by the side of the street he was driving through. Naturally, he stopped to shoot a video, which he posted on social media, where people cannot stop watching it.

For moose, with their large intricately patterned antlers, a fight is not easy to conduct. It does involve a great deal of head-butting, aimed at pushing the adversary out of the territory, much as combatants might in a sumo wrestling match. But what was curious about this battle was the long breaks between these bouts of going head to head in a loud frenzy.

It was unfortunate that only one of the moose could win this fight, but that was how it turned out.