#WATCH: Newly-elected deputy speaker of Assam assembly Kripanath Mallah falls off an elephant. He was being welcomed by his supporters in

Ratabari, his own constituency, in Karimganj district. The deputy speaker was unhurt in the incident. (06.10.2018) #Assam pic.twitter.com/2UYHkS7zvx — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2018

A celebration organised for the newly-elected deputy speaker of the Assam assembly, Kripanath Mallah did not go entirely as planned.

The BJP MLA, who was elected as the deputy speaker on October 5, fell off an elephant during a procession held by his supporters on the next day in his constituency, Ratabari, in Assam’s Karimganj district, according to ANI.

The elephant became unruly in the incident that was caught on camera, causing both Mallah and the mahout to fall off. Both escaped unhurt.