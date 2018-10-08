Watch: Assam deputy speaker Kripanath Mallah falls off an elephant during election celebration
The recently elected deputy speaker was being welcomed by supporters in his constituency in Assam's Karimganj district.
A celebration organised for the newly-elected deputy speaker of the Assam assembly, Kripanath Mallah did not go entirely as planned.
The BJP MLA, who was elected as the deputy speaker on October 5, fell off an elephant during a procession held by his supporters on the next day in his constituency, Ratabari, in Assam’s Karimganj district, according to ANI.
The elephant became unruly in the incident that was caught on camera, causing both Mallah and the mahout to fall off. Both escaped unhurt.