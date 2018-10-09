Hundreds of dogs walked with their owners to the UK's Parliament in London in a "Wooferendum," demanding a second referendum on Brexit. https://t.co/G9aQIVpzJh pic.twitter.com/JVIQQIFiTn — ABC News (@ABC) October 8, 2018

To convince UK Prime Minister Theresa May that Brexit is “barking mad,” people across London took to the streets along with their dogs to demand a new “Wooferendum” on Sunday.

All varieties of canines, from corgis to giant huskies, participated along with their humans, calling for a new people’s vote on Britain’s decision to exit from the European Union. The march took place two weeks before a larger pro-referendum rally planned for October 20.

The crowd went through the heart of the capital’s government district and ended with speeches in the Parliament Square while holding EU flags and chanting slogans.