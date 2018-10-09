Watch: Dogs took over London streets during a march to demand a ‘Wooferendum’ on Brexit
The dogs and their humans turned up with EU flags and signboards.
To convince UK Prime Minister Theresa May that Brexit is “barking mad,” people across London took to the streets along with their dogs to demand a new “Wooferendum” on Sunday.
All varieties of canines, from corgis to giant huskies, participated along with their humans, calling for a new people’s vote on Britain’s decision to exit from the European Union. The march took place two weeks before a larger pro-referendum rally planned for October 20.
The crowd went through the heart of the capital’s government district and ended with speeches in the Parliament Square while holding EU flags and chanting slogans.