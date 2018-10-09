Play

The #MeToo movement is gathering pace in India with women calling men out on social media for sexual assault, adding names and details. As more and more victims bravely step forward with their stories, the line taken by some people – including US President Donald Trump – is that it is a “scary time” for men.

However, singer-songwriter and choreographer Lynzy Lab shuts down the idea by pointing out the inherent privilege for men in a patriarchal system in her new song A Scary Time (video above). The Texas-based performer sings about the ridiculous lengths women have to go to in their everyday lives just to keep themselves safe, and taunts men for feeling scared now that they can no longer feel safe about their business.

The song may have been written in an American context, but it’s never been more relevant than now in India.