Google’s annual hardware launch on Tuesday in New York concluded with the tech giant adding to its range of “Made by Google” devices. The company has come up with several upgrades to last year’s line-up, and has even made a helpful video for all those who might have missed the event.

From showing off new gadgets like the Home Hub and the Pixel Slate to discussing software features like the Artificial Intelligence powering its camera, the video offers a succinct recap of the products launched on Tuesday, with commentary by product managers.

Tuesday also saw the launch of Google’s next generation Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphone and the Pixel Stand, a wireless charger that turns the Pixel 3 into a Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker and photo frame.

