A bridge in China collapsed after it could not take the weight of the tourists packed on it. But it was the reaction of those who were on it in the first place that was priceless.

Even as the bridge dipped into the water on one side, the tourists were undeterred and continued to cross it. A video (above) shot after the collapse was posted on social media. Luckily, no one was hurt, the South China Morning Post reported.

The bridge was located in the Green Sand Island Park in Foshan, Guangdong where people were assembled to witness a dragon boat race during the celebrations of the Golden Week, which marks the founding of the People’s Republic of China.