The cyclonic storm Titli made landfall near Palasa in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district early on Thursday, bringing with it strong winds that uprooted trees and heavy rainfall.

ANI posted videos and visuals of the cyclone battering the Vajrapu Kotturu mandal in the district. As of Thursday morning, two deaths in the district were attributed to the destruction caused by Titli.

The severe storm, which is expected to turn into a cyclone by Thursday night, crossed the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast and moved towards Gopalpur in Odisha.

The Hindustan Times also reported several mandals in Srikakulam lost electricity as the strong gales twisted electric poles. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled for a visit to the affected areas and will stay the night to take stock of the situation.