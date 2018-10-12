Play

A man was convicted of attempted murder last week after he was caught on camera pushing a 91-year-old onto the tracks of the London Underground.

A jury found Paul Crossley guilty of shoving the former chairman of cross-Channel tunnel operator Eurotunnel, Robert Malpas, off a platform at Marble Arch station in April. The video was played in the courtroom during the trial and attracted gasps from the public gallery, according to the BBC.

Malpas was rescued by a bystander and suffered a fractured pelvis and a wound to the head. Crossley was also found guilty of attempted murder in a second similar case when he pushed another man, Tobias French, on the same day. French, however, managed to keep his balance.

The 41-year-old Crossley had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia as a teenager and denied intending to kill the men. He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 9.