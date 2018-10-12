Watch: Hurricane Michael causes heavy flooding and widespread destruction in Florida
Homes and streets were flooded and power lines snapped owing.
Yet another trail of destruction has been left by a storm. This time it was Hurricane Michael in north-west Florida, flooding beach towns and moving inland towards Georgia, North and South Carolina.
The extent of damage was seen in dramatic footage of houses and neighbourhoods getting submerged in floodwaters.
Hoardings and roofs came tearing down in the strong winds of about 250 kilometres per hour around the state.
A dramatic drone video revealed extensive damage, including the collapsed walls and roof of a school in Florida’s Panama City.
At least two deaths were blamed on the hurricane as it moved over southeast United States, CBS News reported. About 850,000 homes and businesses lost power as electricity lines were smashed by falling trees.