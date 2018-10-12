Yet another trail of destruction has been left by a storm. This time it was Hurricane Michael in north-west Florida, flooding beach towns and moving inland towards Georgia, North and South Carolina.

The extent of damage was seen in dramatic footage of houses and neighbourhoods getting submerged in floodwaters.

VIDEO: Serious storm surge in Navarre Beach, approx. 100 miles west of where #HurricaneMichael just made landfall in the Mexico Beach area. This video is from Parker Destin, inside his new Dewey Destin’s restaurant on the beach. pic.twitter.com/ovg7JyXWki — Annie Blanks (@DailyNewsAnnie) October 10, 2018

Hoardings and roofs came tearing down in the strong winds of about 250 kilometres per hour around the state.

A dramatic drone video revealed extensive damage, including the collapsed walls and roof of a school in Florida’s Panama City.

Play

At least two deaths were blamed on the hurricane as it moved over southeast United States, CBS News reported. About 850,000 homes and businesses lost power as electricity lines were smashed by falling trees.