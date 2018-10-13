"I love this guy right here."



Kanye West hugs President @realDonaldTrump during a meeting in the Oval Office. https://t.co/FYu67S3PMm pic.twitter.com/Cpb4PQhTx9 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 11, 2018

Rapper Kanye West has been vocal in his support for US President Donald Trump in the past few months and on Thursday he got another chance to heap praise on Trump – in Trump’s presence.

The White House had invited West for lunch to discuss an array of topics, including prison reform and job opportunities for African-Americans. Ahead of the private lunch, the rapper launched into a bizarre expletive-filled speech in front of cameras in the Oval Office.

One of the strange talking points in the meeting was West’s proposal for a hydrogen-powered replacement for Air Force One called the “iPlane 1.”

Kanye West: "I brought a gift with me right here. This right here is the iPlane 1. It's a hydrogen-powered airplane and this is what our president should be flying in."



President Trump: "We'll get rid of Air Force One." https://t.co/uR4h9iqVQI pic.twitter.com/nugdI9DgD7 — The Hill (@thehill) October 11, 2018

After taking back his comments about abolishing the 13th Amendment days ago, West once again called for the amendment that ended slavery to be removed from the US Constitution, calling it a “trap door.”

Kanye decries "trap door of the 13th amendment" and how his sleep disorder was diagnosed as bipolar disorder. pic.twitter.com/PNwtSkVdSb — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 11, 2018

He went on to offer clarifications about his mental health, which became a hot topic following his appearance on Saturday Night Live. West said he was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder when it was actually sleep deprivation. Offering more personal details, West said there was not a lot of “male energy” in his home after his parents’ divorce.

He wore a “Make America Great Again” hat to the meeting and told Trump that it made him feel like “a superhero.” “I love this guy right here,” the rapper said before enveloping Trump in a bear hug. You can watch the full video of the bizarre meeting below.