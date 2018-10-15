#WATCH: Police personnel shouts 'thain thain' to scare criminals during an encounter in Sambhal after his revolver got jammed. ASP says, 'words like 'maaro & ghero' are said to create mental pressure on criminals. Cartridges being stuck in revolver is a technical fault'. (12.10) pic.twitter.com/NKyEnPZukh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 13, 2018

When his pistol got jammed during an encounter, a police officer in Uttar Pradesh decided to use some unusual tactics to scare the man he and his team were chasing.

In an incident in Sambhal district recorded on camera, an assistant superintendent of police decided to mimic the sound of gunshots by shouting “thain thain” after his gun jammed. The incident reportedly took place on October 12 and the video was posted on social media by ANI UP.

The officer told ANI he wanted to create “mental pressure” on his quarry. According to NDTV, one police officer was injured during the shootout while the accused, who was wanted in a number of robbery cases, was also arrested after being shot.