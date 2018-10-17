The real winners of an American football match between the Iowa State and West Virginia universities turned out to be a bunch of dinosaurs that took over the field during halftime.

Cheerleaders during the match in the Jack Trice Stadium in Iowa were replaced with people dressed in T-Rex costumes, setting the internet abuzz.

The performance by the Iowa State Marching Band was intended as a tribute to the classic Steven Spielberg movie Jurassic Park on the 25th anniversary of its release, and used the theme song from the movie for their dance routine.