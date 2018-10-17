what is happening pic.twitter.com/ISaR6k4XwQ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2018

The real winners of an American football match between the Iowa State and West Virginia universities turned out to be a bunch of dinosaurs that took over the field during halftime.

Cheerleaders during the match in the Jack Trice Stadium in Iowa were replaced with people dressed in T-Rex costumes, setting the internet abuzz.

I don’t know EXACTLY what I’m watching but I’m here for it. — Jayme Lemons (@Jaymelemons) October 14, 2018

Tacky, yet admittedly I could not turn away 🦖 pic.twitter.com/TL7Y5vpDQw — Diana Prince (@vegasbling) October 14, 2018

The performance by the Iowa State Marching Band was intended as a tribute to the classic Steven Spielberg movie Jurassic Park on the 25th anniversary of its release, and used the theme song from the movie for their dance routine.