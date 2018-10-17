Watch: Dancing dinosaurs replaced cheerleaders during a college game of American football
The Iowa State Marching Band paid a tribute to the film ‘Jurassic Park’ with its performance on its 25th anniversary.
The real winners of an American football match between the Iowa State and West Virginia universities turned out to be a bunch of dinosaurs that took over the field during halftime.
Cheerleaders during the match in the Jack Trice Stadium in Iowa were replaced with people dressed in T-Rex costumes, setting the internet abuzz.
The performance by the Iowa State Marching Band was intended as a tribute to the classic Steven Spielberg movie Jurassic Park on the 25th anniversary of its release, and used the theme song from the movie for their dance routine.