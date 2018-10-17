BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra speaks about Nari Shakti..

When a reporter asked him about MJ Akbar, This is how he ran..pic.twitter.com/gdLEEzm2d5 — Zoo Bear (@zoo_bear) October 16, 2018

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra refused to comment on sexual harassment allegations against the BJP’s Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar. Ironically, the refusal came immediately after he had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP Mahila Morcha president Vijaya Rahatkar for their policies and initiatives to empower women.

Patra was asked by a reporter at an event why there was no statement from the government about Akbar. Instead of answering, he cut the interview short and exited quickly.

The incident was caught on camera and posted online.