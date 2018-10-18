Play

If you feel like you cannot get enough videos of dogs dancing to songs, here is another one, but with a slight twist: it’s a robot dog.

Boston Dynamics released a new video of its SpotMini robot, which has the form of a canine, dancing to the peppy tune to Bruno Mars’s hit song Uptown Funk. The clip is intended to show off the robot’s mobility and range of movement, and certainly seems to be achieving the desired effect.

According to Endgadget, the electric robot weighs about 30 kilograms and can run for about 90 minutes following a single charge. Although you will have to wait till it goes on sale in 2019 to bring it home, chances are that it will not come cheap.